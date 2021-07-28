Giving you the yellow light today as a frontal boundary stalls out around the region. There will be plenty of dry time but you may be dodging some rain drops and you may hear rumbles of thunder later today. This front will yield isolated showers and storms across central Maryland late-afternoon through the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire viewing area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. The weather patterns turns more calm overnight.

Don't put away the rain gear just yet. I'm giving you a red light for tomorrow's weather. The weather pattern turns more active for Thursday as another disturbance filters in from the northwest. The coverage of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening will be more widespread. Some of the storms will be more organized and may produce large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of central Maryland under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). The tornado threat is low but not zero. Thursday is a day where you want to keep checking radar and stick with us as we continue to monitor this setup.

