Wow, it will be windy!

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are issued for western Maryland as wind gusts could range between 60-70 mph at times. This could lead to tree damage and scattered power outages.

While wind gusts won't be as intense across central Maryland, the wind will still be noticeable! Northwest wind gusts between 30-35 mph can be expected today, especially to the northwest of the metro.

Wednesday will be down right WINDY after sunrise! Secure any outdoor furniture and trash cans! We will be very close to the Wind Advisory threshold as wind gusts could increase to 46 mph in some areas. Winds will steadily diminish during the evening hours.

