Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Woah a Waterspout!

The waterspout that impacted Smith Island turned into an EF-1 tornado...
Posted at 4:10 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 04:10:22-04

On Thursday, August 4th, a tornadic waterspout formed over the Chesapeake Bay and traveled over the northwestern portion of Smith Island in southern Maryland as a strong EF-1 tornado. The National Weather Service estimated maximum wind speeds of 110 mph and the tornado traveled 2.2 miles and was 100 yards wide! Thankfully, no deaths were reported but one person in a mobile home was injured. There was significant tree and roof damage, and there were mobile homes that were destroyed.

damage2.jpg
damage3.jpg

There was plenty of instability present to support tornadic activity as temperatures in the mid-levels were in the mid to upper-80s with dew point values in the low-80s. This created a great environment for lift (rapidly rising air) and there was shear present (turning of the winds with height). According to the National Weather Service, the tornadic waterspout formed below the radar beam (5000 ft), which made rotation difficult to detect on radar. It was an unusual event because the waterspout produced a high-end EF-1 tornado on land and did not just create a brief spin up. Tornadic waterspouts have similar characteristics to a tornado that occurs on land. They develop downward from a severe thunderstorm cell and form over water.

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018