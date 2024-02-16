Wintry weekend ahead

BALTIMORE — Winter lovers rejoice as we have yet another shot of snow to kick off the weekend! We have a quick clipper system passing overnight bringing in the chance to see a few inches of snow as we wake up on Saturday morning.

Snowfall amounts can reach up to two to four inches by Saturday morning once all is said and done. This will be just a good amount of snow to find a local hill to go sledding down with the little ones but be sure to stay bundled up. Winds will still be elevated and temperatures will stick in the mid to upper 30s throughout the day.

Given the winds and snow, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of central Maryland and the eastern shore with Frederick county being under a winter storm warning. The warnings and advisories will all expire at 5 am once the snow is all done.

Since winds will be elevated, blowing snow can be an issue for drivers as it can reduce visibility.

Have a fun snow day!