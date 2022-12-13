Wintry Weather Whiplash!

Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:

The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.

All of central Maryland should see the transition over to a cold rain by early afternoon as temperatures near the surface rise above freezing and into the mid and upper-30s in the mid-levels. Rain will be falling during the evening commute. This will help diminish the ice accumulated earlier in the day. Winds will pick up during the day, gusting up to 35 mph at times. The combination of gusty winds and ice accretion could lead to some power outages, especially out west.

Significant icing looks more likely across higher terrain in western Maryland. There is a concern of minor icing near/along the I-95 corridor. Most areas across Carroll, Baltimore, Howard, and Frederick counties could see around 0.10" of ice accumulate...but ice totals could be a bit more for isolated spots across higher elevations. Keep in mind, we are still 48 hours out and there will be fluctuations in the model runs before the wintry weather arrives.

Snowfall accumulation will not be significant, BUT freezing rain could create slippery spots on roads and bridges. The combination of ice and gusty winds could lead to some tree damage...which may result in a few power outages. Visibility could be limited at times through Thursday.

Wrap around showers linger into Friday morning before tapering off. Stay safe out there if you plan to travel in this mess!

