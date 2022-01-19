Watch
Wintry Weather on the Way!

A mixed bag of everything...
WMAR
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 19, 2022
Are you ready for another round of wintry precipitation?! It is on our doorstep whether you like it or not!

Milder air filters in ahead of the Arctic cold front today. Ahead of the frontal boundary, rain showers will develop around 7/8 PM.

The Arctic cold front will file in from the northwest late tonight. As temperatures drop near or below freezing shortly after midnight, the changeover from rain->sleet->snow will occur from northwest to southeast. Northern Harford, Baltimore, and Carroll counties will see the transition over to snow first...

before it overspreads the entire area during the time of the morning commute! Be very careful if you have to hit the roads tomorrow morning as they may be slick or snow-covered (especially if left untreated).

The snow will taper off to the southeast by mid-afternoon, putting an end to the wintry weather...for now.

Light snowfall accumulations can be expected with a widespread 1-2" across central Maryland. There may also be localized amounts of 3" depending on if any heavy snow banding takes place.

In the wake of the front passing to our southeast, an Arctic air mass will filter into the region behind it Thursday night-Friday. You will find yourself saying "BRRR". This Arctic chill will knock temperatures down into the teens with wind chills in the single digits late Thursday night - Friday morning. Temperatures will only rise into the mid-20s on Friday afternoon and wind chills will remain in the teens. The high temperature for Friday is projected to be about 16° below normal! You will 100% want the extra layers if you're heading out Thursday night - Friday.

#StayTuned #StaySafe

#StevieDanielsWX

