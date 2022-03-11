Winter Weather & Wind Advisories Saturday

After a pleasant spring-like day, we turn the page to more active weather just in time to kick off the weekend! Clouds increase this evening and rain and storms move in after midnight, before dawn early tomorrow. Do not be surprised if you near some rumbles of thunder! The Storm Prediction Center has the southern portion of Talbot county under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as an isolated strong storm may form and contain damaging winds and even a brief spin up.

The low has shifted more eastward which indicates that cold air will be pouring in earlier. Around the mid-morning hours, rain will changeover to sleet along the I-95 corridor and snow in Carroll and northern Baltimore counties.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day thanks to very blustery northwest wind gusts up to 50 mph at times! Snow showers will linger into the early-afternoon hours before tapering off to the east. Wind Advisories go into effect at 6 AM Saturday - 1 AM Sunday for the entire viewing area. Winds of this strength could knock down tree limbs and power lines, creating a few power outages. Make sure to secure any outdoor furniture now!

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Saturday at 6 AM - 3 PM for areas in purple. Snowfall totals do not look overly impressive but slushy accumulations will be greater north and west of the city, where 2-4" can't be ruled out. Snowfall totals will drop off the farther southeast you live from the metro. Watch out for slippery spots on untreated roads.

The blustery northwest wind flow will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s early Sunday morning with wind chills in the single digits or even sub-zero across higher terrain! It will be a bitterly cold start to Sunday!

