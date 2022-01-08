Winter Weather Checklist & Driving Tips

As we chug along through winter, it is so important to understand how to travel safely during periods of winter weather...

The first (and most obvious) tip is to STAY HOME if you can. Change your plans if travel conditions are hazardous. If you must travel, here is a list of things to do before heading out on your journey:

-Watch our weather forecast and check road conditions before departing.

-Always make sure to let a friend or family member know your intended route and time of arrival to your destination.

-Make sure your gas tank is FULL and check your windshield wipers, tires, and car battery.

-Always have your emergency winter kit in your car: ice scraper/snow brush, bottled water, cell phone/charger, blankets, jumper cables, flashlight, batteries, warm clothes, first-aid kit, and non-perishable food.

If you have completed the steps above and have all your supplies, it is time to hit the road! Conditions can change rapidly so it is crucial to pay close attention to the roads.

-Drive slower than normal.

-Do not use cruise control.

-Increase the distance between you and other vehicles around you.

-Accelerate and brake slowly.

If you get into an accident, try to move your car off the road and remain in your vehicle. Turn on your hazard lights to warn other drivers. Dial 911 and wait for the police to arrive.

