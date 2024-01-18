Winter weather advisory issued for Central Maryland for Friday

BALTIMORE — Well, our next snowmaker is knocking on our door where we could yet again see another round of accumulating snow. While not a blockbuster storm, this should put down a couple of inches throughout Central Maryland.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the state. Snowfall amounts are expected to range between 2-4 inches for our northern communities closer to the Pennsylvania border, 1-3 inches for areas around the metros and I-95, and a coating to an inch for Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore as warmer air could eat away at snow totals.

The advisory will go into effect overnight and continue until late Friday with the last few northern counties finally seeing it end by 1 am. Snow timing still looks to start around 3-4 am and finish off by about 5 pm with the most consistent snow showers occurring from 7 am to noon.

Be sure to practice safe driving on your morning commute and be sure to give DOT plows plenty of space while they clear and treat roads.