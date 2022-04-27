Winter Wanders In Again...

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1519421481796739073?s=20&t=x6IG4bgioC6mhcs6aXRX6g

Winter is trying to hold on tight! It will feel like winter early tomorrow morning as skies clear and northwest winds remain elevated. Temperatures will drop near or slightly below freezing overnight, so Freeze Warnings go into effect for areas north and west of the city after midnight - 8 AM. Now is the time to protect those sensitive outdoor plants!

wmar

Breezy northwest winds + clear skies + temperatures in the 30s = wind chills in the upper-20s early Thursday morning! You will want the winter coat on before heading out the door!

wmar

wmar

You will need the sunglasses for tomorrow as high pressure builds into the region- yielding abundant sunshine! Breezy NW wind gusts up to 30 mph will keep temperatures below normal for this time of year, in the upper-50s and low-60s. You won't need the umbrella but you will want the jacket!

WMAR

Spring-like temperatures will be back in full swing by the end of the weekend and will continue to warm into next week! We may flirt with 80° on Tuesday thanks to breezy southerly winds.

WMAR

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: @stevie_daniels_