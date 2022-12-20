Winter Solstice on Wednesday

Winter is almost here! Winter officially begins Wednesday at 4:48 PM for the Northern Hemisphere. This is when the winter solstice occurs. The winter solstice occurs when the Earth's pole is achieves it's maximum tilt away from the sun. This is the moment where the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest from the sun, which is the shortest day of the year. Tomorrow, there will only be 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. Winter officially ends on March 20th, 2023.

WMAR

Here is a glance at conditions for the first day of winter!

WMAR

An arctic front moves through Friday. This may lead to a flash freeze! The arctic air sticks around through the holiday weekend—making it feel more winter-like! Wind chills on both Christmas Eve and Christmas mornings will be in the single digits for most.

WMAR

WMAR

#StayTuned #WinterisComing

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_