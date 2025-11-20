Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter is on the way...

...and winters are warming!
2025SeasonalWarming_baltimore_en_title_lg.jpg
climate central
2025SeasonalWarming_baltimore_en_title_lg.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — The winter solstice occurs on December 21st, marking the beginning of winter and the shortest day of the year! According to researchers at Climate Central, all four seasons are warming up, with winter warming the fastest across the majority of U.S. cities...close to 4°F! Here in Baltimore the average temperature during winter has increased 3.4°F since the early-1970s. The coldest days in Baltimore are trending above normal and the number of cold snaps are decreasing, especially across the Northeast and Upper Midwest.

2025WinterPackage_Map_en_title_lg.jpg
2025WinterPackage_AvgT_baltimore_en_title_lg.jpg
2025WinterPackage_DaysAbove_baltimore_en_title_lg.jpg

This can negatively impact everything from snowfall totals, the growing season, recreation, seasonal allergies and more! It doesn't help that a weak La Niña is expected through the first half of the season—giving us a greater chance of seeing above normal temperatures from December-February. It will be interesting to see what Mother Nature brings us over the next few months!

2025 Winter Outlook

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.
