Winter is on the way...

BALTIMORE — The winter solstice occurs on December 21st, marking the beginning of winter and the shortest day of the year! According to researchers at Climate Central, all four seasons are warming up, with winter warming the fastest across the majority of U.S. cities...close to 4°F! Here in Baltimore the average temperature during winter has increased 3.4°F since the early-1970s. The coldest days in Baltimore are trending above normal and the number of cold snaps are decreasing, especially across the Northeast and Upper Midwest.

climate central

climate central

climate central

This can negatively impact everything from snowfall totals, the growing season, recreation, seasonal allergies and more! It doesn't help that a weak La Niña is expected through the first half of the season—giving us a greater chance of seeing above normal temperatures from December-February. It will be interesting to see what Mother Nature brings us over the next few months!

2025 Winter Outlook

