Winter is definitely coming...

Winter is coming! Astronomical winter officially begins Thursday at 10:27 PM EST for the Northern Hemisphere. This is known as the Winter Solstice!

The Winter Solstice occurs when Earth's pole achieves its maximum tilt away from the sun. This is the shortest day of the year as the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the sun. However, areas in the Southern Hemisphere will experience their longest day of the year. On December 21st, there will be 9 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. Winter officially ends on March 19th, 2024.

