Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Winter is definitely coming...

The Winter Solstice begins on Thursday!
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
ASTRONOMICAL.png
Posted at 4:53 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 04:53:39-05

Winter is coming! Astronomical winter officially begins Thursday at 10:27 PM EST for the Northern Hemisphere. This is known as the Winter Solstice!

The Winter Solstice occurs when Earth's pole achieves its maximum tilt away from the sun. This is the shortest day of the year as the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the sun. However, areas in the Southern Hemisphere will experience their longest day of the year. On December 21st, there will be 9 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. Winter officially ends on March 19th, 2024.

wintersolstice.png

#StevieDanielsWX #WinterIsComing #WinterSolstice

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018