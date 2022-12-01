Watch Now
Winter is coming...

Meteorological Winter begins today!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
MET_WINTER.JPG
Posted at 6:06 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 06:06:37-05

If you love the winter season, this weather blog is just for you! Ready or not...winter is coming...

Today marks the very first day of Meteorological Winter! Meteorological Winter runs from December 1st through the end of February. The Meteorological seasons are broken down into groupings of three months.

SEASONS.JPG

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and are useful for comparing yearly seasonal statistics to monthly statistics.
The astronomical seasons are determined by the Earth's tilt, the sun's alignment over the equator, and the Earth's rotation around the sun. Astronomical Winter or otherwise known as the "Winter Solstice" officially begins on December 21st and runs through March 23rd.

MET_WINTER1.JPG

#StayTuned #StayWarm #WinterisComing

#StevieDanielsWX

