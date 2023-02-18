Windy wrap up to the week

MARYLAND — Today was a mix of everything, from warm air to some heavy rain to strong gusty winds and now cold air, thanks to the cold front that cleared through the east coast.

Wind were the main weather feature that really got to us, especially in the afternoon when the National Weather Service in Sterling issued a wind advisory for all of central Maryland.

Sustained wind speeds were around the 20 mph range for most of the afternoon but wind gusts really jumped up. Wind gusts reached up to 50 mph in areas like Dundalk in Baltimore County and Middleburg in Carroll County. But other areas were not left out either as we saw wind gusts above 40 mph in our other counties as well.

Luckily, there have been no reports of downed trees or damage from these strong winds.