Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Winds replace the wet weather on Saturday

Wind gusts can reach up to 55 mph during the morning and afternoon hours...
WIND ALETS.PNG
WMAR
WIND ALETS.PNG
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 16:58:45-05

MARYLAND — While we say goodbye to the rain by the weekend, winds come into replace it. Winds will begin to whip up once the wet weather maker slides out to the northeast bringing us a windy Saturday.

Winds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts getting up to 50 mph. This has prompted our local National Weather Service office to issue a wind advisory that starts in the morning and lasts until 3 pm. Make sure to secure all light outdoor items and easily blown-over objects.

Winds will begin to die down but still be on the breezy side as we head into the evening hours before seeing it become less of a nuisance on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018