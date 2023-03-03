Winds replace the wet weather on Saturday

MARYLAND — While we say goodbye to the rain by the weekend, winds come into replace it. Winds will begin to whip up once the wet weather maker slides out to the northeast bringing us a windy Saturday.

Winds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts getting up to 50 mph. This has prompted our local National Weather Service office to issue a wind advisory that starts in the morning and lasts until 3 pm. Make sure to secure all light outdoor items and easily blown-over objects.

Winds will begin to die down but still be on the breezy side as we head into the evening hours before seeing it become less of a nuisance on Sunday.