Windows of Wet Weather this Weekend

Starting today off on a drier note but we do have multiple windows of rain to get through this weekend. This is all thanks to an upper-level low pressure system hanging out around the region, combined with some of the moisture from Henri offshore. Some of the storms that roll through today along I-95-eastward could be slow-moving--meaning there is the potential for isolated flooding once again.

With winds out of the ENE coupled with plenty of clouds overhead, high temperatures will cap out in the mid-80s this afternoon--which is near average for this time of year. Keep an eye to the sky and check radar before going through with your outdoor plans later this afternoon and evening.

