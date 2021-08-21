Watch
Windows of Wet Weather this Weekend

Keep the umbrella with you...
Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 09:15:14-04

Starting today off on a drier note but we do have multiple windows of rain to get through this weekend. This is all thanks to an upper-level low pressure system hanging out around the region, combined with some of the moisture from Henri offshore. Some of the storms that roll through today along I-95-eastward could be slow-moving--meaning there is the potential for isolated flooding once again.

With winds out of the ENE coupled with plenty of clouds overhead, high temperatures will cap out in the mid-80s this afternoon--which is near average for this time of year. Keep an eye to the sky and check radar before going through with your outdoor plans later this afternoon and evening.

