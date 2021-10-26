Wind is winding up....

What a difference a day makes....from record highs to blustery!

Lynette Charles

Put away your garbage cans and secure outside objects because it is going to be a very windy day.

Lynette Charles

An area of low pressure is deepening and moving up the coast as high pressure moves in from the west. Therefore, a tight pressure gradient is making for some very gusty winds.

Lynette Charles

A Wind Advisory is in effect Noon-12 AM with winds gusting up to 40-50 mph.

Lynette Charles

Keep both hands on the steering wheel and if you drive a high profile vehicle, be extra vigilant and cautious while driving. Also, watch for tree limbs coming down on power lines, which can cause power outages.

Stay tuned!

#staytuned

@LynetteWMAR

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

