Wind is winding up....

Posted at 8:42 AM, Oct 26, 2021
What a difference a day makes....from record highs to blustery!

Broken Record.jpg

Put away your garbage cans and secure outside objects because it is going to be a very windy day.

Gust Forecast.jpg

An area of low pressure is deepening and moving up the coast as high pressure moves in from the west. Therefore, a tight pressure gradient is making for some very gusty winds.

Surface Map.jpg

A Wind Advisory is in effect Noon-12 AM with winds gusting up to 40-50 mph.

Wind Advisory.jpg

Keep both hands on the steering wheel and if you drive a high profile vehicle, be extra vigilant and cautious while driving. Also, watch for tree limbs coming down on power lines, which can cause power outages.

Stay tuned!
@LynetteWMAR
