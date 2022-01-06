Wind Chill out in full force....

Snow is on the way tonight into tomorrow morning but so is much colder air and wind!

It will turn blustery tomorrow as the low pulls away and high pressure builds in.

Winds will gust out of the northwest up to 30-35 mph and low temperatures will be in the 20s but it will feel like the teens in the morning and the 20s by the afternoon.....brrrr!

High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine in the wake of the FROPA (Frontal Passage) but it will not do much to warm us up.

Stay warm and stay tuned!

