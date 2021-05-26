Watch
Wilder Weather Wednesday

Keep an eye to the sky...
Posted at 9:52 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 09:52:41-04

Today is the day where you need to stay weather aware! The combination of temperatures in the low-90s and dew point values in the upper-60s equals ample instability and lift --priming the region for thunderstorm development today. A line of showers and storms will impact the area from west to east between 2 pm-6 pm with a second wave of rain and storms between 8 pm-12 am ahead of a cold front. The primary hazard will be damaging wind gusts. Quarter-sized hail, periods of heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning will also be threats to watch out for. There is a small chance of a spin up within a stronger storm, given how unstable the air mass is.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the entire viewing area to a Slight Risk (level 2/5). This means that any severe storms we see today will be brief but could pack a punch. Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and areas to the northeast have the threat of a few severe thunderstorms forming today/tonight.

Make sure you know where your safe place is when severe weather strikes! Download the WMAR 2 News app so you can get all the latest updates from Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team as these storms fire up.

#Staytuned #Staysafe

