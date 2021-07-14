Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Wilder Weather on this Wednesday

Strong-severe storms possible...
items.[0].image.alt
LYNX
spc.JPG
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:17:55-04

Alright folks... you know the drill... keep a watchful eye out today! Area-wide showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll later this afternoon and will linger through the mid-evening hours. Some of the storms that move through may turn severe and could produce damaging wind gusts. That is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed the bulk of the viewing area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Be on the look out for periods of heavy rain and hail.

storm.JPG

Maryland will not be the only state that sees these showers and storms today. A good chunk of the Mid-Atlantic and the northeastern region has a shot of strong-severe storms. This includes Delaware, northern Virginia, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Upstate New York.

WEDNESDAY.JPG

#StayTuned #StaySafe

#StevieDanielsWX

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018