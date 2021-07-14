Wilder Weather on this Wednesday

Alright folks... you know the drill... keep a watchful eye out today! Area-wide showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll later this afternoon and will linger through the mid-evening hours. Some of the storms that move through may turn severe and could produce damaging wind gusts. That is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed the bulk of the viewing area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Be on the look out for periods of heavy rain and hail.

lynx

Maryland will not be the only state that sees these showers and storms today. A good chunk of the Mid-Atlantic and the northeastern region has a shot of strong-severe storms. This includes Delaware, northern Virginia, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Upstate New York.

lynx

#StayTuned #StaySafe

#StevieDanielsWX