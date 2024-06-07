Wild Weather on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

We will never forget the wild weather that occurred in Maryland on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. As of right now, there were a total of five confirmed tornadoes that touched down in the state. Records kept since 1950 suggest that Maryland averages 3-4 tornadoes per year...we have surpassed that.

The most tornadoes that occurred in Maryland in a single 24-hour period were associated with the remnants of Ivan on September 17th, 2004, where 7 tornadoes touched down. This storm system did not contain tropical characteristics which makes it even more unusual/interesting. Unfortunately, this has happened before. The last time a non-tropical storm system spawned exactly five tornadoes in Maryland was on February, 7th, 2020.

The National Weather Service says additional surveys and follow-ups will occur as they could not visit every area of damage on Thursday the 6th.

Many Marylanders will be cleaning up from Wednesday's storms today. We finish the week with drier skies and less humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s.

