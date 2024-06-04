Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Wild weather on Wednesday

Showers and storms move through mid-week...
future1.jpg
wmar
future1.jpg
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Unsettled weather is in store for Wednesday as a cold front swings through. This system will generate widespread rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Gusty winds and small-sized hail will be the top concerns. While some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, the threat for flooding is low and isolated.

storms.jpg

Stay weather aware!

#StevieDanielsWX #Storms #Showers

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018