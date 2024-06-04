Wild weather on Wednesday

Unsettled weather is in store for Wednesday as a cold front swings through. This system will generate widespread rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Gusty winds and small-sized hail will be the top concerns. While some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, the threat for flooding is low and isolated.

Stay weather aware!

