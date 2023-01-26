Watch Now
Wicked winds of the west

Woah...it's windy
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 26, 2023
The Wicked Witch of the West would be a huge fan of these winds today! She would be flying fast on her broomstick! Hold on to your hat because I'm tracking wicked westerly winds up to 35 mph for most! Wind gusts upwards of 40+mph are possible across higher terrain.

Even though temperatures will climb well into the 40s on this National Peanut Brittle Day, it will feel more like the 30s...thanks to the elevated downsloping winds. Winds will eventually relax overnight.

#StevieDanielsWX

