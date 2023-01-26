Wicked winds of the west

The Wicked Witch of the West would be a huge fan of these winds today! She would be flying fast on her broomstick! Hold on to your hat because I'm tracking wicked westerly winds up to 35 mph for most! Wind gusts upwards of 40+mph are possible across higher terrain.

WMAR

Even though temperatures will climb well into the 40s on this National Peanut Brittle Day, it will feel more like the 30s...thanks to the elevated downsloping winds. Winds will eventually relax overnight.

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_