Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Wicked Winds

Wind gusts between 50-55 mph...
WINDS.png
wmar
WINDS.png
Posted at 6:11 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 06:22:57-04

MARYLAND — Wind Advisories were in place yesterday for all of central Maryland and across the Delmarva Peninsula. These winds broke tree limbs, moved around unsecured outdoor furniture, and even made some lights flicker! Wind gusts between 50-55 mph were recorded in Owings Mills and near the Bay Bridge. Dundalk felt 52 mph wind gusts with both Bowleys Quarters and Manchester experiencing wind gusts in the 40 mph range.

stevie.jpg

The winds today will be NOTHING like what we dealt with yesterday. The westerly breeze will be more calm but will still be noticeable, with gusts ranging between 20-25 mph this afternoon.

wind_today.png
wind gusts.png

#StevieDanielsWX #Wind

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018