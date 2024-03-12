Wicked Winds

MARYLAND — Wind Advisories were in place yesterday for all of central Maryland and across the Delmarva Peninsula. These winds broke tree limbs, moved around unsecured outdoor furniture, and even made some lights flicker! Wind gusts between 50-55 mph were recorded in Owings Mills and near the Bay Bridge. Dundalk felt 52 mph wind gusts with both Bowleys Quarters and Manchester experiencing wind gusts in the 40 mph range.

The winds today will be NOTHING like what we dealt with yesterday. The westerly breeze will be more calm but will still be noticeable, with gusts ranging between 20-25 mph this afternoon.

