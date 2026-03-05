Why has it been so rainy & foggy?

Many folks have asked me "Why has it been so rainy lately?" and "When will the sunshine return?". A front is snaked across the area and is having a very hard time lifting to the north. There is plenty of warm air to our south, but the warm moist air has to work hard to overcome the dense cooler air across Baltimore and the northeast. Winds will be rather unfavorable for kicking the low thick clouds out of the area, leading to cooler temperatures. This is the reason why Baltimore has been experiencing rainy and foggy conditions this week.

wmar

Good news, conditions will begin to improve this weekend and especially early next week! Skies will dry out and the sun will return!

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_