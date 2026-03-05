Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why has it been so rainy & foggy?

When will the sun come out?!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Many folks have asked me "Why has it been so rainy lately?" and "When will the sunshine return?". A front is snaked across the area and is having a very hard time lifting to the north. There is plenty of warm air to our south, but the warm moist air has to work hard to overcome the dense cooler air across Baltimore and the northeast. Winds will be rather unfavorable for kicking the low thick clouds out of the area, leading to cooler temperatures. This is the reason why Baltimore has been experiencing rainy and foggy conditions this week.

Good news, conditions will begin to improve this weekend and especially early next week! Skies will dry out and the sun will return!

