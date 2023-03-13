Whipping winds return to Maryland

MARYLAND — Gloomy and dreary weather still holds on to kick off the new work week. The good news is that we see the sun return to start off Tuesday, but this comes with one big caveat, strong winds.

The winds on Tuesday will begin to really pick up and cause issues throughout the day as we are expecting to see wind gust speeds up to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening hours.

WMAR

Winds will start off early as they begin to mix down to the surface and pick up in speed. Most of the will have them range around the 30 mph range before they start to see a jump into the 40s for the later afternoon and evening hours. This is all thanks to the strong low over New England strengthening and picking up our winds.

WMAR

The timing on these stronger winds will start early as we see winds picking up by about 8 am and continue to blow until the evening hours and even still stay on the breezy side heading into the overnight hours.

Future winds FUTURE WIND.PNG WMAR FUTURE WIND 2.PNG WMAR FUTURE WIND 3.PNG WMAR FUTURE WIND 4.PNG WMAR

While there is no wind advisory in place as of now, you should secure any light objects or bring them inside so that they do not blow away.