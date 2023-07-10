Where to see the auroras later this week

BALTIMORE — News of the aurora borealis being visible this week has taken the internet by storm. Forecast are showing that Thursday is gearing up to be an active day in space weather as we have a magnetic storm that will reach in earth and have the auroras visible as far south as Annapolis, Maryland.

The only issue with trying to see the northern lights in Maryland will be the light pollution that covers much of the state. As shown in the map below, most of the state is very polluted with extra lights that will make it tough to see the lights even if there is a clear sky.

WMAR

But if you are willing to do a bit of driving there are some local stargazing favorites that may have skies dark enough to see the light.

WMAR

Above is a list of places that will have some of the best skies within a reasonable drive from the Baltimore metro. If you really are up to it, driving to parts of western Maryland would give you a good shot of seeing the lights but could be later impacted by cloud cover as we see an influx of moisture return to the state by the week's end.