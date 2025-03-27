Where is the rain?

BALTIMORE — As we approach the end of the month, I wanted to analyze rainfall patterns in the Baltimore area through the month of March. There were only 5 days with measurable rain so far at BWI, with the majority of the rain falling at the beginning of the month, on March 5th (1.01"). Normally, 4" is about how much rainfall Baltimore should see within March. Since the beginning of the month, only 2.21" has been measured at the BWI airport. This is a little more than 1" below where we should be for this time of year. Last year, 4.55" of rain was measured by March 27th. A little over 6" of rain has been recorded in the Baltimore area since January 1st. About 9.25" of rain is what we should normally expect to see in Baltimore within the first three months of the year.

WMAR

It's safe to say that we desperately need the rain. Many areas are still suffering from severe drought conditions across central Maryland. An updated drought monitor map will be released this morning. The next best chance for widespread rain showers will be on Sunday and Monday.

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #Rainfall

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_