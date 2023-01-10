Watch Now
When will raindrops fall on your head?

Where is the rain?
WMAR
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 05:40:18-05

So far this month, BWI measured 0.13" of rain. The normal monthly rainfall amount for the month of January is a little over 3". Even though we are well below the normal value for the month, there is still plenty of time to receive the beneficial rain.

Rain slides into the Mid-Atlantic region as a cold front moves through Thursday evening - Friday morning. Rain becomes more areawide from west to east later at night, so make sure you have the rain gear with you if you're heading out during this time.

The leftover precipitation that lingers across western Maryland will be in the form of snow...this is thanks to colder air filtering in from the Great Lakes region. This will remain to the west of us.

As of right now, guidance suggests that 0.25-0.50" of rain is expected from this low pressure system.

#StayTuned #StayDry #StevieDanielsWX

