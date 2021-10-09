There will be a plethora of cloud cover this weekend. When skies are gray, it's important to create your own sunshine! Clouds have been the flavor this week and will be the main story this weekend...so why not brighten up our spirits with a holiday countdown?!

Halloween is right around the corner... only 22 days away! Veteran's Day is only 33 days away! In 47 days, family and friends will gather around the dinner table to say what they are thankful for. You might as well blast the Christmas music as Christmas Day is only 77 days away! Can you believe we will be kissing and waving 'goodbye' to 2021 as we ring in 2022 in 84 days! Where has the time gone!?

