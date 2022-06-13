What is Causing All of the Heat?

BALTIMORE — Summer continues to kick into gear with a yet again another stretch of hot and humid days this week. A large heat dome is sliding into the Southeast and the resultant heat will seep into the Mid-Atlantic.

The high heat will be paired with very humid air which will make it feel even hotter. While our high will flirt around the upper 80s and low 90s, heat indices will be a few degrees warmer with Monday being the hottest of the days.

There will be some relief on a few days in the form of showers and storms. Both Tuesday and Thursday will have the best chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms that will help keep the temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The one bad thing is that due to the atmospheric setup some of these storms can be on the strong to severe side.

So, to wrap things up, the heat dome that is setting up over the Southeast U.S. will bring in some potentially harmful heat during the work week.