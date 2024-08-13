What happened to the humidity?

It has been feeling MARVELOUS outside lately! High pressure near the surface over the Mid-Atlantic is responsible for the comfortable air mass!
The northwest wind flow will keep dew points on the lower end of the scale through Thursday! It will be feeling a lot less humid than what August typically offers. Enjoy it while it lasts because it will feel more like August this weekend as humidity levels increase along with rain and storm chances.
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_