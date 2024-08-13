Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

What happened to the humidity?

It will make a strong comeback this weekend...
DEW POINT.jpg
WMAR
DEW POINT.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It has been feeling MARVELOUS outside lately! High pressure near the surface over the Mid-Atlantic is responsible for the comfortable air mass!

high.jpg

The northwest wind flow will keep dew points on the lower end of the scale through Thursday! It will be feeling a lot less humid than what August typically offers. Enjoy it while it lasts because it will feel more like August this weekend as humidity levels increase along with rain and storm chances.

humidity.jpg

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk