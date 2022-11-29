Watch Now
Wet & windy weather on Wednesday

Wild winds ahead...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 5:40 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 05:40:09-05

Get the rain gear ready! I am tracking wet and windy weather for Wednesday!

A cold front will approach the region Wednesday morning- spreading scattered rain showers across central Maryland by 8/9 AM. You will likely need the windshield wipers going if you're planning to hit the roads around this time.

cold.JPG

Occasional rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible during the afternoon/early evening as the cold front marches through. Periods of moderate-heavy showers are possible during this timeframe.

front.JPG

Model guidance shows that rainfall totals could add up to 0.50" when it's all said and done.

rain.JPG

Hang on to your hat! Southwesterly winds will be very elevated, with gusts between 30-40 mph. Winds may be a bit higher west of the metro, across the mountains. This may lead to some isolated damage.

winds.JPG

I am giving you all the red light for tomorrow as winds become gusty and rain showers linger throughout the day. A strong southerly wind flow will help temperatures climb near 60° on Wednesday! Be careful if you plan to put up your lights on Thursday as winds will remain blustery!

LIGHTS.JPG

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

