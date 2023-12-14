Wet & windy weather arrives this weekend

Get ready for wet and windy weather during the second half of the weekend! Computer models are starting to agree on the general timing of the coastal low pressure system that moves into the region from the south on Sunday. According to the recent runs, the soaking rain moves in from south to north around Sunday afternoon and becomes heavier and widespread through the evening hours. Guidance has shifted the system more inland, meaning the heaviest rain could fall over the I-95 corridor and farther west closer to the Blue Ridge mountains. If this system tracks more eastward, Delmarva would be the focus point for the heavier precipitation. This system will also bring strong gusty winds to the area. Projected wind gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph at times can be expected Sunday into early next week.

As of right now, there is a general consensus that most areas in central Maryland will see at least 1" of rain from Sunday through Tuesday. Exact rainfall amounts vary between models, but overall much of the rain will be appreciated and beneficial given the current drought conditions across the state. This is something we will be watching very closely.

