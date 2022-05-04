Wet Weather on this Wednesday

Clouds are still lingering overhead thanks to a cold front approaching the region from the west. This cold front may bring an isolated thunderstorm or two to areas south and east of the I-95 corridor this afternoon. The threat for stronger storms will be focused around southern Maryland. Keep an eye to the sky!

I have good news for you though...the cold front clears out early-evening and conditions appear drier for the O's game this evening at 7:05 pm! Temperatures will be around the low-70s at first pitch and skies will gradually clear throughout the rest of the evening! LETS GO O's!

You will need to break out the rain gear for Friday and for Mother's Day weekend as model guidance indicates wet weather coming our way! Rain will linger into Saturday and there is the chance of a few showers in the morning on Mother's Day. Temperatures will trend cooler than normal as well (about 10-15° below average), in the low-60s. You will want to find ways to celebrate mom indoors this weekend!

