We're getting warmer...

Temperatures will trend more seasonal through the rest of this week and into the weekend. Many people (myself included) have been wondering when the warmer weather will return. According to the Climate Prediction Center, Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region have a very high probability of seeing above normal temperatures over the next 6-10 days!

Long range models indicate a BIG warm up is on the way next week! The 60s and 70s make a comeback. Wednesday's forecast high is 72°, which will make it feel like late-April! While this is not expected to be record breaking (record high for March 12th is 86° set back in 1990), temperatures are still projected to be about 20° above normal!

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_