Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Weekly fall foliage update

The colors are coming in strong this week...
dnr fall foliage map.png
WMAR
dnr fall foliage map.png
fall foliage forecast.png
Posted at 10:44 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 10:44:06-04

BALTIMORE — The fall foliage is getting close to full color as we close out the month of October and get to see just how vibrant they get this season.

dnr fall foliage map.png

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources forestry service is reporting that every county is at least in the midpoint category while the farther western counties are near peak color this week. The eastern shore has also joined the party in having its foliage change and start to pop now despite the warmer stretch of weather.

The forecast for the leaves is looking great as well and we continue to see more of the counties reaching the high color categories by next week.

fall foliage forecast.png

The near peak/high color category will approach our backyards by next week as seen in the forecast above. This should let us have a gorgeous view for the following days.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018