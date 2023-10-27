Weekly fall foliage update

BALTIMORE — The fall foliage is getting close to full color as we close out the month of October and get to see just how vibrant they get this season.

WMAR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources forestry service is reporting that every county is at least in the midpoint category while the farther western counties are near peak color this week. The eastern shore has also joined the party in having its foliage change and start to pop now despite the warmer stretch of weather.

The forecast for the leaves is looking great as well and we continue to see more of the counties reaching the high color categories by next week.

WMAR

The near peak/high color category will approach our backyards by next week as seen in the forecast above. This should let us have a gorgeous view for the following days.