Weekly drought monitor update

The drought continues to grow...
WMAR
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 11:45:40-04

MARYLAND — The weekly drought monitor was released on Thursday, and we are seeing the drought we experience in Maryland growing now.

The moderate drought category (level 2 out of 5) is now covering 66% of the state, a 22% increase from last week.

While we have seen a few drops recently we are still missing almost 6 inches of rain since January 1st.

Luckily, we do have a chance to recover some of the missing rain but we need a more consistent pattern of rain to truly make a dent in the deficit.

Hopefully May will turn it around and flip the pattern for us and we can see more rain.

