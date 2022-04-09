Weekend Weather

We have finally reached the weekend! Do you have any outdoor plans today? You will need to keep an eye on radar because an upper-level low pressure system (a disturbance upstairs in the atmosphere) will keep clouds, scattered showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder around the area today. Pea-sized hail/graupel are not out of the questions either. Drying takes place this evening.

It will feel breezier on Sunday as wind gusts will be out of the northwest, up to 35 mph at times. This will allow temperatures to remain below normal, in the mid-50s. At least we will see a bit more sunshine during the afternoon!

The growing season begins on Monday and there is the risk that frost will form on grassy surfaces early Monday morning. This is due to temperatures dropping into the 30s for most. If you have any sensitive plants on your front porch, it is best to cover them up or bring them inside to protect them. A southerly wind flow will bring warmth to the area for much of next week! Highs will climb into the upper-70s and close to 80° by mid-week! We will be getting a taste of summer!!

