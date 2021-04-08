Watch
We need rain...

Posted at 8:51 AM, Apr 08, 2021
We are 8 days into April, a new month, and we need rain. .

April 1 is the only day, so far, that we've had measurable rain coming in at 0.15".

We had a trace of rain yesterday and we are now in a deficit of 0.67 for the month.

The next chance for rain is tomorrow morning.

It will be far from a soaking rain with just slightly over a measly 0.10" of rain.

There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday but the best chance for rain comes Sunday.

Not only do we need the rain and will receive it, but another positive is the temperatures. They will be in the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Therefore it will be a mild rain, not a cold rain!

Stay tuned!

