We are 8 days into April, a new month, and we need rain. .

April 1 is the only day, so far, that we've had measurable rain coming in at 0.15".

Lynette Charles

We had a trace of rain yesterday and we are now in a deficit of 0.67 for the month.

The next chance for rain is tomorrow morning.

Lynette Charles

It will be far from a soaking rain with just slightly over a measly 0.10" of rain.

Lynette Charles

There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday but the best chance for rain comes Sunday.

Not only do we need the rain and will receive it, but another positive is the temperatures. They will be in the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Therefore it will be a mild rain, not a cold rain!

Stay tuned!

