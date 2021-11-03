Waving 'Hello' to Wanda!

Well... we can officially cross the name "Wanda" off the 2021 Atlantic Season Tropical Storm Names! This means we have officially used all the names updated and originated by the World Meteorological Organization for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. In previous years, we would then resort to the Greek Alphabet, but the WMO has retired the Greek Alphabet as a way of identifying tropical storms. In the event that the standard list is exhausted in a given hurricane season, the WMO has developed a supplemental list of hurricane names that will be used instead of Greek letters going forward. "Adria" is next up in line.

We are tracking Tropical Storm Wanda in the Northern Atlantic, which formed on Monday. Wanda is still maintaining its intensity and is moving NNE at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. As Wanda travels northeastward over the next 24 hours, it will continue to move into cooler waters which will help prevent it from strengthening even further. This system may slow down a bit over the next day or so as it will move into the eastern side of a trough. Thereafter, a narrow ridge will build to the north of Wanda—forcing it to travel southward in the next 2-3 days. This occurs before it tracks to the northeast again within the next 5 days. As of now, it is not expected to pose threats to the United States. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th so we will continue to monitor the tropics closely.

