Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Waves of wet weather on the way

Grab the rain gear!
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
spc.jpg
Posted at 4:51 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 04:52:31-04

BALTIMORE — An area of low pressure brings us a chance of scattered showers and embedded rumbles of thunder this morning. The activity will be most widespread between 9-12 PM before it turns more isolated this afternoon. Abundant cloud cover will limit the severe potential for us in central Maryland. The threat for stronger storms will mainly be across far southern Maryland - southward. Showers will taper off around dinnertime.

future1.jpg
future2.jpg

Overall, rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50" can be expected today. Flash flooding is not a concern, BUT poor drainage areas may experience some flooding.

rain.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Showers #Storms #WetWeather

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018