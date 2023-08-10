Waves of wet weather on the way

BALTIMORE — An area of low pressure brings us a chance of scattered showers and embedded rumbles of thunder this morning. The activity will be most widespread between 9-12 PM before it turns more isolated this afternoon. Abundant cloud cover will limit the severe potential for us in central Maryland. The threat for stronger storms will mainly be across far southern Maryland - southward. Showers will taper off around dinnertime.

Overall, rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50" can be expected today. Flash flooding is not a concern, BUT poor drainage areas may experience some flooding.

