Warming trend...

Warmer, seasonal temperatures are on the horizon just in time for the 146 Preakness Stakes, which is this Saturday, May 15.

The below normal temps will stay south and west of Maryland on Saturday.

Lynette Charles

The forecast high for Preakness is 75 degrees, which is par for the course this time of the year!

Lynette Charles

The winner of the Preakness will not be the only one shining that day. The sun will, also, shine along with a few clouds moving in.

It will be mainly dry on Saturday but an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Lynette Charles

All in All, it will be a nice day out at Pimlico, so enjoy!

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather