Warmer weather ahead...

The calendar says it's mid-November BUT it will feel more like late-September on Thursday as the 70s make a comeback! The record high at BWI on November 18th is 78°, which was set back in 1938. Temps are projected to crest about 5-6° shy of the record high temperature, but highs will be about 16° above average for this time of year! Temperatures are expected to rise into the lower-70s Thursday afternoon as a steady south-southwesterly wind flow will help temperatures rise above normal! Winds will be sustained around 10-20 mph throughout the day with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

WMAR

WMAR

The mild temperatures DO NOT stick around for long as a potent cold front advances into the Mid-Atlantic region from the west Thursday night. The heaviest rainfall will arrive to central Maryland after midnight through early Friday morning.

WMAR

Winds will shift out of the northwest behind the boundary on Friday, around 8-18 mph. It will bring noticeably cooler air to the region along with more sunshine!

WMAR

Temperatures will take a tumble just in time to wrap up the work week, and will struggle to hit the lower-50s! You can wear the short-sleeves on Thursday but keep the puffy coat nearby as Friday will feel quite chilly!

WMAR

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX