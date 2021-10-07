Warmer temps = cool beverage

Today is National Frappe Day and the forecast is perfect for a Frappe!

Expect more sunshine and highs above normal in the upper 70s.

Lynette Charles

The chance for showers moves back in by the weekend, which is somewhat appropriate because Saturday is National I Love Yarn Day and Sunday is National Cake Decorating Day!

Therefore, you can spend the day inside crocheting or knitting a blanket to keep you warm for the colder nights and days ahead and/or perfect your cake decorating skills for the upcoming holidays.

Yes, showers are possible over the weekend but it won't be a wash out, so if staying inside is out of the question, head to the "Party In The Park".

It will be held at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown from 11a.m-3 p.m.

Enjoy!

