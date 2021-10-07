Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Warmer temps = cool beverage

Posted at 10:21 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 10:39:49-04

Today is National Frappe Day and the forecast is perfect for a Frappe!

Expect more sunshine and highs above normal in the upper 70s.

National Frappe Day.jpg

The chance for showers moves back in by the weekend, which is somewhat appropriate because Saturday is National I Love Yarn Day and Sunday is National Cake Decorating Day!

Therefore, you can spend the day inside crocheting or knitting a blanket to keep you warm for the colder nights and days ahead and/or perfect your cake decorating skills for the upcoming holidays.

Yes, showers are possible over the weekend but it won't be a wash out, so if staying inside is out of the question, head to the "Party In The Park".

Futurecast.jpg

It will be held at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown from 11a.m-3 p.m.

Party in the Park.jpg

Enjoy!
#enjoy
https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018