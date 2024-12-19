Waiting for the Winter Solstice

BALTIMORE — Whether you like it or not, winter officially begins this Saturday at 4:21 AM EST for the Northern Hemisphere. This is known as the Winter Solstice! The Winter Solstice occurs when Earth's north pole achieves its maximum tilt away from the sun. This is the shortest day of the year as the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the sun. The sun will appear at its lowest point in the sky and will take on it's shortest path. It will shine directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, which is located 23.5° south of the equator. However, the Winter Solstice actually marks the start of summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

On December 21st, there will be about 9 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. Winter runs through March 20th, 2025.

It will certainly feel winter-like on Saturday thanks to blustery northwest wind gusts between 30-35 mph. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only warm up into the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s during the day.

