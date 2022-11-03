Wacky warm weather

I've been hearing people say..."It's so warm out here!" & "It feels more like summer!" and they are not wrong!

We started the month of November with a high temperature of 76° at BWI. That is 13° above our normal daily high temperature value of 63°. Temperatures hit 71° yesterday and model guidance shows that temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through early next week! Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this weekend, thanks a breezy southerly wind flow. It will feel like mid to late-September. Temperatures take a tumble down to more seasonal levels by the middle of next week.

It will feel warm and also windy on Saturday. Southerly wind gusts of 25-35 mph are possible. Hang on to your hat!

