Veterans Day is both quiet & active

On this Veterans Day, the weather is quiet here in Maryland but in the Atlantic Ocean, about 1000 miles ENE of Bermuda it is just the opposite.

There is area of low pressure producing showers and storms. The low pressure is non-tropical right now, but there is 30% chance it could briefly become a subtropical storm today.

Lynette Charles

If it does become a subtropical storm, the name, this year, would be taken from the Alternate List of names and it would be Adria.

It is moving over cooler waters, so the chance of subtropical development is slim. By the weekend, a more sizable non-tropical low is expected to ingest the system.

The Atlantic hurricane season is winding down. There are only a few weeks left before the season officially ends. The Atlantic hurricane season is a long season that begins June 1-November 30.

