Very active weather for Veteran's Day

The moisture from Nicole will flow into the state-bringing moderate to heavy periods of rain by mid-morning tomorrow. This will impact both the morning and evening commutes. Rainfall will be heavy at times throughout the afternoon and evening. The threat for severe weather looks to be more likely late-day and through Friday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Marginal Rick (level 1 out of 5). This means that there is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms late-day Friday into Friday night.

Heavy rain may lead to some isolated instances of flooding around urban and low-lying areas. Rainfall totals will range between 1-2" with localized amounts up to 3" across higher terrain, northwest of the city. Wind gusts of 35-40 mph are possible at times. This could result in damage to trees, therefore creating a few power outages. The best chance for rotating storms will be Friday late-afternoon & evening as the remnants of Nicole merge with a cold front. The cold front will clear out of the area by daybreak Saturday.

